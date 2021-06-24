mRNA startup Strand Therapeutics lands $52M to “program” new cancer therapies
Messenger RNA brought the world its first Covid-19 vaccines, demonstrating along the way how this technology works. Strand Therapeutics is developing what could become the next generation of mRNA products: genetic circuits programmed with various features and functions, similar to the way writing computer code tells software how to execute multiple tasks. Already partnered with a large pharmaceutical company, the startup now has $52 million to bring its first programmable mRNA therapy into the clinic next year.medcitynews.com