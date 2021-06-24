Nora En Pure to Join Beatport’s Game Changers Series

Nora En Pure is the latest artist to take the stage during Beatport’s Game Changers series with a set from Lake Arnen in Switzerland. If you take one look at the storied career of Nora En Pure you can easily tell why she’s one of the best in the scene. Over the years she’s serenaded listeners around the world with her soundscapes while wooing crowds at some of the top festivals. Not to mention her imprint, Purified, that has become a home to established artists and rising stars alike. Now, just a year after an impressive Purified 200 stream that kept fans steady during the onset of the pandemic, she’s returning to Beatport as the latest in their Game Changers series.