Viral Pro Wrestling brought the fights to Sunset Auction House earlier this month. Close to 125 were in attendance at the venue for “Fallout”. Action featured six matches, high-flying action, and a marriage proposal at intermission. With two events at Sunset, VPW returns to its regular place, Sweetwater Gym August 14, for “Homecoming,” marking a return to where VPW began five years ago. Events have been held at Sunset to provide a venue until Sweetwater could be cleared following the pandemic.