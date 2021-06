Better late than never: Airbnb is preventing landlords from renting units where tenants have been evicted for not paying rent after the Center for Disease Control’s pandemic eviction moratorium expires on June 30th. According to an analysis by think tank the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 10.4 million Americans are currently behind on rent; an April census survey found that out of nearly seven million respondents behind on rent, over three million expect that they are “very” or “somewhat” likely to be evicted within the next two months.