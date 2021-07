Another day, another Apex Legends trick. And though the game has had its fair share of game-breaking glitches, this one is as hilarious as it is chaotic. Discovered by Reddit user, BeanBag373_, the team utilized Horizon's tactical ability, Gravity Lift, which launches players into the air. Due to its confusing nature, players are launched into the air even if they're a floor above the pad, which has led to some creativity by the community. Combine the Gravity Lift with Octane's Jump Pad, also having its fair share of exploits, and now there is a way for players to reach new heights - literally.