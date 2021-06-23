Cancel
Buckingham Palace Publishes Employee Diversity Statistics and Says "We Can Do Better"

By Victoria Murphy
townandcountrymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Prince Harry and Meghan made allegations of racism against the royal family in their interview with Oprah earlier this year, the royal household has been under an increased spotlight over race and diversity. And today, palace officials have formally outlined a commitment to doing more to improve ethnic diversity among staff as a senior palace source admitted, “We haven’t made the progress that we would like, and we can do better.”

www.townandcountrymag.com
