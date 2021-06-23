Milkha Singh, Track Star of Post-Colonial India, Is Dead

Although India booked the second spot, it is still difficult for them to qualify... India U-23 were held to a 0-0 draw at the final whistle by Kyrgyzstan U-23 in their last Group E fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in UAE. But since both the teams were tied on all parameters tiebreakers followed where Dheeraj Singh made two crucial saves to guarantee the second spot in the group for India. Rahul KP, Rohit Danu, Suresh Singh and Rahim Ali scored from the spot to post a favourable score of 4-2 after the shootout.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO