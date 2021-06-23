Milkha Singh, Track Star of Post-Colonial India, Is Dead

Home to a world-class collection of historic sailing ships, steam-powered boats, and submarines, each offering entertaining and educational exhibits, Maritime Museum of San Diego announces the return of Tim Flannery and Friends performing a colorful blend of folk, country, traditional music and storytelling Saturday, December 18, 2021. After a tough year of pandemic stress and fears, and overcoming his personal health challenges, Tim Flannery, the beloved former San Diego Padres, MLB broadcaster network show announcer and analyst turned musician and passionate philanthropist will perform his new appropriately-themedconcert “Prevail” staged aboard the Star of India; a welcome occasion of celebration for Flannery and his audience of adults 21 and over. Proceeds from this concert are donated to the Maritime Museum of San Diego.
