Wolfe City, TX

Full field set for 10th Monster Ball golf tournament at Wolfe City

By David Claybourn
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago
A full field of 103 two-player teams is to compete in the 10th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament this weekend at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City.

Tournament organizer Kevin Bowers said the tournament field filled up in a week and a half, quicker than the previous tournament.

“They’ve all been special,” Bowers said of the tournament. “It has a little added this year because of the 10th.”

Golfers will compete in eight flights over two days in the scramble format.

The championship, first, second and third flights are to tee off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh flights at 1 p.m.

The tee times will reverse for Sunday with the fourth through seventh teeing off at 7 a.m. and the championship through third at 1 p.m.

Bowers said last year’s championship flight winners, Todd Bissenden and Corey Knowlton, are entered again this year. They fired rounds of 63 and 62 to win last year’s tournament with a 125 total. Bissenden is a former Canadian motocross champion from British Columbia. He played college golf at the University of Houston.

Knowlton, who is from Rockwall, is a big game hunter.

“I work with Corey in the hunting industry,” said Bissenden.

Adding to the festivities will be some live music by Colton O’Neill and the Zac Romo Band.

“We’ haven’t done that in a few years,” said Bowers.

Paris brothers Jack and Gatz Nottingham finished in second place in the championship flight last year by a stroke. They won the first flight of this tournament in 2014.

Former Greenville Christian all-state football player Joe Killgore and partner Casey Barbee finished third at 127.

Renowned Greenville artist Brandon Adams and partner Ben Cuzen won the first flight with the lowest 36-hole score of the tournament at 124. They carded rounds of 62 both days.

Other 2020 winners included Julian Bowers and Chip Driver in the second flight, Daniel Lewis and Ryan Madwell in the third flight, Gary Wallace and Steve Eaton in the fourth flight, Justin Waddle and Harper Waddle in the fifth flight, Caden Bowers and Bobby Bowers and Darrell Lummus and Eric Slabotsky in the sixth flight and Tyler Nicholson and Ryan Reeves in the seventh flight.

Caden, who plays on the Greenville Lions’ baseball and golf teams, is entered again with his grandfather Bobby.

Kevin Bowers is entered with his son Travis, who is a lineman on the Greenville Lions’ football team. Craig Bowers was Kevin’s brother.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the tournament officials had to obtain special permission from Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall and the Hunt County Health Department to hold last year’s tournament.

The tournament is named for Craig Bowers, a former Greenville athlete and coach who died on March 14, 2012 in a snow skiing accident while on vacation with his family at Crested Butte, Colorado. Bowers was an assistant coach with the Lions’ basketball team and later was an assistant principal in Royse City.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.

“It looks like we should have some decent weather,” said Bowers, who noted the high temperature on Sunday should be 87 with the high on Saturday at 92.

The tournament again will hold a Little Monsters nine-hole golf tournament for the youngsters at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Wright Park Municipal in Greenville.

“Kids can show up at 2 and we can put them on a team if they don’t already have one,” said Bowers.

