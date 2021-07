With so many quirky “beard” error codes in Sea of Thieves, it is easy to get them all confused with each other and tell the difference between them. A rare one is the Marblebeard error, which does not even show up on the official support site’s page on beard errors. As a result, community members have had to put together information to try to figure out what Marblebeard in Sea of Thieves means and how to solve it.