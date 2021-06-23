Semi-Automated SEEG Labeling Process Speeds Brain Mapping, Promotes Standardization
A semi-automated anatomical labeling method for stereotactic electroencephalography (SEEG) contacts demonstrates shorter analysis time and better labeling consistency while reducing the likelihood of gross anatomical error compared with the conventional manual method of brain mapping. “A computerized approach can precisely and consistently label brain anatomy,” says the study’s lead author,...consultqd.clevelandclinic.org