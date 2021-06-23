CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team named, eyes extending historic run

By OlympicTalk
chatsports.com
 2021-06-23

Cover picture for the articleMaggie Steffens and Ashleigh Johnson again lead the U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team, which goes for a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: U.S. women's national team vs. South Korea

United States vs. South Korea * Allianz Field * 7 p.m. Tuesday (FS1) The U.S. women's national team finishes a four-game, post-Tokyo Olympics tour with the last of games against South Korea and Paraguay. The teams played to a scoreless draw in Kansas City last Thursday that ended the United States' home winning streak at 22, second longest in its history. This is the U.S. team's final game in country this year and they bring a 61-game home unbeaten streak into it. That's 55 victories and six draws. It has outscored opponents 221-27 in that time, including 91-3 in its last 23 matches at home. The longest streak is 22 games from April 1993 to February 1996…The U.S. team is unbeaten in 14 all-time games against South Korea. It is 10-0-4 in a series that dates to 1997. The Americans have played eight times in South Korea, but none against South Korea. All those 14 games have been played in the U.S…The FS1 broadcast will include a dedicated "CarliCam" for viewing on the Fox Sports App and FS1's social-media channels in Carli Lloyd's last game with the U.S. national team.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Clark scores twice as Canada beats U.S. in pre-Olympic women's hockey game

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Emily Clark scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 5:05 into the third period, and Canada beat the United States 3-1 in Game 1 of a nine-game pre-Olympic Rivalry Series between the national women's hockey teams Friday night. It was the first meeting between the cross-border rivals and...
HOCKEY
Park Record

Park City’s girls water polo captures state championship

Park City High School’s girls water polo team was so small that it played with just one player on the bench most of the season. It didn’t matter. The Miners stormed through their schedule without dropping a single game before capturing the region title. Armed with an excellent offense and senior goalkeeper Eva Stein in the cage, Park City then cruised through the playoffs, which took place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and captured the state title. The boys team, which also won its region championship, nearly made it a sweep for Park City but lost in the finals to Skyline.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Steffens
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Paige
Person
Rachel Fattal
Person
Kaleigh Gilchrist
chatsports.com

Men’s Water Polo Beats Irvine After Stressful Fourth Period

Senior Attacker Balazs Kosa attacks the net in the Waves’ 11-9 loss to Stanford on Sept. 18. Kosa leads the Waves in shots (85), goals (35) and assists (34) this season. Photo by Ryan Brinkman. No. 9 Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo beat No. 14 UC Irvine in their Golden Coast...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Herald Democrat

AC men's water polo takes third at Eastern Championships

NEW LONDON, Conn.— The Austin College men's water polo team earned third place at the Eastern Championships, defeating Penn State-Behrend, 20-6, before falling to Johns Hopkins, 18-8, in the semifinals, wrapping up with a win over Washington & Jefferson in the third-place game. After a tightly contested opening quarter against...
SHERMAN, TX
Daily Trojan

No. 3 Men’s water polo hosts No. 7 UC Santa Barbara

Senior Nic Porter might be the best goalie in the nation, and he just got his third MPSF Player of the Week award to prove it. With its defensive anchor at the top of his game, No. 3 USC looks to claim victory in its penultimate regular season game against No. 7 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, Oct. 31.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Water Polo#U S#The U S Olympic#Americans#World League Super Final
Daily Princetonian

Men’s water polo goes 3–1 this weekend in California

The men’s water polo team traveled on Friday to Santa Clara, Calif. to compete in the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament, hoping to regain momentum after two losses earlier in the week against No. 7 University of the Pacific and No. 2 University of California, Berkeley. The Tigers (19–6 overall, 4–1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lbccviking.com

LBCC Women’s Water Polo Undefeated in Conference

LBCC women’s water polo remains undefeated in the conference after a dominating 24-6 win against Pasadena College on Wednesday at the Los Alamitos Air Force Base. Pasadena got the first two goals of the first quarter. Rylie Gugielmotti scored the first two goals for LBCC and Rochelle Beavers got the next four goals.
PASADENA, CA
chimesnewspaper.com

Men’s water polo competes in the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament

On Oct. 23-24 men’s water polo headed to San Jose, California to compete in the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament. Biola competed against Iona College, Princeton University and San Jose State University. The Eagles fell in all three matches, despite the loss they scored double digits for the fourth time this season.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

UW’s Heather Tarr named coach of U.S. women’s national softball team

Washington softball coach Heather Tarr, whose 704 coaching victories are the most in any sport in UW history, was named head coach for the 2022 USA Softball women’s national team on Monday. Tarr, who has been an assistant coach for the national team since 2017, will continue to serve as...
MLB
ocsportszone.com

Four OC teams ranked No. 1 in final CIF boys water polo polls

Four Orange County boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the final CIF polls of the season. The CIF playoff pairings will be announced on Saturday. Huntington Beach and Mater Dei are tied for the top spot in Division 1, Servite is first in Division 2 and Crean Lutheran is first in Division 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reading Eagle

Two Berks players named to girls All-State water polo first team

Seniors Kaitlyn Gundersen of Wilson and Ella Tice of Gov. Mifflin have been voted to the first team of the Pennsylvania State Water Polo All-State first team. Gundersen led state runner-up Wilson with 57 goals to go with nine assists. Tice had a team-high 113 goals for Gov. Mifflin, which placed seventh in the state tournament.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Named Top Seed in Div. 5, Santa Barbara is No. 3 in Div. 1 for CIF Water Polo Playoffs

Carpinteria received a No. 1 seed and Santa Barbara High a No. 3 in their respective divisions for the CIF-SS boys water polo playoffs. The Warriors top the Division 5 bracket after going 19-4 and winning the Citrus Coast League. Their season includes wins over Division 1 playoff team Dos Pueblos, Division 4 second seed Camarillo and Division 5 third seed Buena.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
nahl.com

Ice Wolves to host US Women's Olympic team

The New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and Outpost Ice Arenas have announced the U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey team is coming to New Mexico for high-altitude training at Outpost Ice Arenas and two scrimmages with the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Starting Saturday, November 6,...
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy