Ardmore, OK

Ellison ‘Pete’ Knight

Daily Ardmoreite
 16 days ago

Funeral services for Ellison 'Pete' Knight, age 85 years, are Saturday at 11:00 AM at Jehovah Baptist Church in the Milo Community, with interment to follow at Jehovah Cemetery. Pete's nephews, the Rev. Alonzo Anderson will officiate and Rev. Ricky McGee will present the eulogy. Ellison was born in Milo to the parents of Virgil Lee Jackson Knight and Ellison Knight Sr., October 16, 1935. Pete, as he was called by those who knew him, attended School at Central and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. He and the former Alvis Exetta McGee were married April 17, 1958 in Ardmore where they made their home for years. He worked on the Lindell McCory Ranch. He trained horses and loved being a cowboy. He enjoyed rodeos, bareback riding and bull riding. For many years, Pete was a boxer. His animals were his heart. He trained dogs, as well as bull dogs. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, 7 sisters, 5 brothers and a granddaughter. He was a resident of Whispering Oaks Nursing Home when he departed this life Thursday, June 17, 2021. He leaves to mourn his homegoing his wife of 63 years, Alvis Knight; 8 sons and daughters-in-law, Paul Wayne Knight, Pete Allen Knight, Elliott Knight and Seana, Ellis Knight and Zelda, Calvin Knight and Breezy, Robert Knight, Victor Pegues and Valerie, Adonis McGee and Cindy; 2 daughters, Linda Abram and Evelyn Knight; 39 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren; numerous other family members, which include sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and acquaintances. Services are entrusted to the care of KIRK FUNERAL HOME, where public viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m. Those attending the services are asked to wear face masks and remember to distance yourselves socially. Bearers of the Bier are Elliott Knight Jr., Jamella Knight, Pete Knight Jr., Taber Knight, Markel Knight, and Ellis Knight, Jr.

