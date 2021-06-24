Cancel
Alabama State

Gay Alabama teen stabs man who attacked him while he shot TikTok video in Miami Beach, police say

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
A gay Alabama teen stabbed a man in the back after the man attacked him and two of his friends in Florida when the suspect learned of his sexual orientation, police said. The 18-year-old Mobile resident was taking a TikTok video with two Alabama friends early Monday morning in Miami Beach when Glenford Rhule Jr., 24, began insulting them and throwing chairs at them, according to a Miami Beach police incident report.

