Homecoming update brings some big change to State of Decay 2
While the team at Undead Labs is hard at work on the third game in the series, they haven’t forgotten about State of Decay 2, as evident from its latest update. There’s way too many smaller details about Update 25 – Homecoming to cover here, but here’s the overall idea of what’s changed. By spending influence, you can now upgrade resource outposts, which “increases their benefits and unlocks skill training options.” As well, each map has a new landmark outpost, allowing you to “choose one of three powerful options to benefit your community.”egmnow.com