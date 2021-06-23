Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Homecoming update brings some big change to State of Decay 2

By Mollie L Patterson
egmnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the team at Undead Labs is hard at work on the third game in the series, they haven’t forgotten about State of Decay 2, as evident from its latest update. There’s way too many smaller details about Update 25 – Homecoming to cover here, but here’s the overall idea of what’s changed. By spending influence, you can now upgrade resource outposts, which “increases their benefits and unlocks skill training options.” As well, each map has a new landmark outpost, allowing you to “choose one of three powerful options to benefit your community.”

egmnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undead Labs#State Of Decay 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGamespot

State Of Decay 2 Update 25: Plague Territories Goes Live On June 21

State of Decay 2's Update 25: Plague Territory will go live across all platforms on Monday, June 21. Undead Labs shared a short video on Twitter teasing one of the main aspects of the update, Plague Territories, which are regions controlled by Plague Hearts that cannot be inhabited until the controlling Hearts are destroyed.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

World of Tanks Update 1.13 brings major changes to the game

World of Tanks just got one of the biggest updates in recent memory. Update 1.13 imported a major rework of the game's core mechanics which includes HE shells and SPG (self-propelled gun) countermeasures and other changes and additions, such as a brand-new mode, the anticipated Season 5 of Battle Pass and interface improvements.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Blood Plague Takes Over State of Decay 2

Blood plague has tightened its grip on State of Decay 2, creating new challenges for players to tackle, and introducing tempting new rewards in Update 25. Plague hearts are now surrounded by an area of malevolent influence, known as plague territory. Bases and outposts within these spheres cannot be claimed until the heart has been defeated. However, the rewards balance the risks, as enhanced outposts offer increased resources and even additional community skills.
Video Gamesnwaonline.com

OPINION | GAME ON: Plague updates make 'State of Decay 2' infectiously fun

Survival games set during zombie apocalypses have always been a favorite of mine, and "State of Decay 2" by Undead Labs has solidified its place near the top of the rankings. The first "State of Decay" game was an immediate hit with me, and I put in a lot of hours. I remember how thrilled I was to play an early version of "State of Decay 2" during a PAX East gaming conference in Boston a few years ago. Then the game came out, and my disappointment was immeasurable.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Xbox Game Pass Update: Some Big Names Are Leaving Later This June

Microsoft has updated the official Xbox Game Pass app and Store to reflect the new games that will be removed from the service later this month. This month, some big names are leaving the service including two from Capcom. One of these is the incredibly popular Monster Hunter World, which was originally added to the service almost 2 years ago. It is finally being removed along with Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. Both of these games will be taken down from the service by June 30.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Tips and Tricks for using sidearms in State of Decay 2

With update 25, Undead Labs finally added sidearms to State of Decay 2. This feature brings something to the game that fans have been asking for since launch, a backup weapon they can switch to in a pinch. We’ve got some tips and tricks you can use to make the most of your sidearm in your next community.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How do Landmark Outposts work in State of Decay 2?

State of Decay 2 Update 25 added a few new features to the game, including Plague Territory, upgradable outposts, and Landmark Outposts. In this guide, we’ll explain how Landmark Outposts work and what benefits you might be able to get from them for your community. What are Landmark Outposts?. A...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Aipom Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Aipom be Shiny

The last Tuesday in June means it’s time for Aipom Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the last of what has been a five week journey through the month. We don’t yet know what’s coming in July 2021, but players can go out with a bang by using our Aipom Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO. Including some tips for how to catch Shiny Aipom.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

It’s Shocking That State of Decay 2 Doesn’t Have an eSports Scene

State of Decay 2 is a phenomenal game. Players take on the role of every survivor within a community and fight to carve out an existence in a series of maps filled to the brim with the undead. You’ve got to collect supplies from the abandoned buildings nearby, establish relationships with other survivors, clear outposts so that you can use the supplies they offer, and so much more just to get through each day. Over the course of each playthrough, players build up a tough community full of the best characters they could find in the game. For some reason, though, there’s no competitive edge to this.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

State of Decay Year One Survival Edition PC Download free full game for windows

State of Decay Year One Survival Edition PC Download free full game for windows. State of Decay One Survival Edition Free Download ( Update 23.1). Stand against the end of the world and the destruction of your societyZombieSurvival-fantasy game. Explore an open world full of dangers, opportunities, and responses to your every move. You will need to recruit a group of survivors with unique talents and skills. Fortify your base to withstand the incessant hordes from the undead. Daring raids for food or ammunition are possible. But, you will live another day. The stunning 1080p HD remaster of State of Decay, and major Add-Ons Breakdown & Lifeline is now available. You will be drawn deeper into the game by new missions, weapons, and additional content. Post-outbreak world. How can you survive the zombie apocalypse?
Video Gamesbiophotonics.world

What changes the WoW: Burning Crusade Classic brings

With the release of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, many players who have played World of Warcraft: Classic and The Burning Crusade began to wonder whether to continue TBC or continue the classic final game experience. In fact, players don't have to worry at all, because Blizzard provides you with two options, either to maintain the protagonist in the classic experience, or to create another character for The Burning Crusade. If you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can even eject your character to level 58, and then you can immediately enter the Dark Portal.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Free VR Games For The Oculus Quest 2 – 2021 Edition!

We’re back with a fresh batch of killer VR games for the Oculus Quest 2 that won’t cost you a single dime. Yes, you heard the correct, each of the five games on our list comes at the low low price of zero dollars and zero sense. But don’t let the price tag fool you, the following games offer hours of entertainment.