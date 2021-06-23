Homecoming update brings some big change to State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is a phenomenal game. Players take on the role of every survivor within a community and fight to carve out an existence in a series of maps filled to the brim with the undead. You’ve got to collect supplies from the abandoned buildings nearby, establish relationships with other survivors, clear outposts so that you can use the supplies they offer, and so much more just to get through each day. Over the course of each playthrough, players build up a tough community full of the best characters they could find in the game. For some reason, though, there’s no competitive edge to this.