Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

20 Fashion and Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day - Including Meghan Markle's Mascara for $5

By Eden Lichterman
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While Amazon Prime Day technically ended last night, there are still tons of fashion and beauty deals available. From breezy summer dresses to everyday sneakers to top-rated mascara, post-Prime Day deals are the gifts that keep on giving. And to make it easier for you to shop the best ones, we rounded up 20 deals that we'd recommend adding to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling through to check out all the best fashion and beauty deals to take advantage of in the days following Amazon Prime Day.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Amazon Prime Day#Mid Length Denim Shorts#Reebok#Maybelline#Seoulceuticals#L Oreal Paris#Volumizer Hot Air Brush#Amazon Com#Uva#Uvb Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Absolutely Beautiful’ Daughter Lilibet Resembles Them Both

Too cute! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infant daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looks like both of her parents. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Prime Day: Shop the Mascara Line Meghan Markle Loves for Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mascara is easily the makeup product that always gives Us the biggest case of FOMO. When we find a foundation or a blush we really like, we’ll repurchase it over and over again, but with mascara, it’s hard to feel completely satisfied with our current pick. How do we know our lashes won’t look that much longer or more voluminous with that other brand?
InternetForbes

You Can Still Save 53% On Audible’s Prime Day Subscription Deal

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Among Amazon's nearly countless apps and services lies a favorite among book lovers: the Audible audio book and podcast service. Usually...
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Prime Day: Shop 1 of Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brands for 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change. We’ve always dreamed of having voluminous hair. Without all of the hairspray. A little volume can go a...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Summer is here and so is Day 2 of Prime Day 2021! To celebrate the start of our favorite season and one of our favorite sales, Amazon is offering loads of discounts on athleisure and activewear with Amazon's Prime Day Deals. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting...
ShoppingFood & Wine

The 6 Best Dutch Oven Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day-Including Lodge for 54% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to shop for wish-list items at majorly discounted prices. The two-day sale event, which began today and runs through tomorrow at midnight PT, includes over 2 million deals in every category imaginable, from fashion and beauty to home and kitchen. And when it comes to kitchen deals, there are tons of top-rated Dutch ovens on sale for incredible prices.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

The Best Air Purifier Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2021, Including Bissell, Honeywell, and More

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. This Amazon Prime Day, there is no shortage of deals on home improvement products, from budget-friendly furniture to powerful vacuum cleaners. One simple way to make your space feel cleaner and healthier is by getting an air purifier - and luckily, some of the best air purifiers on Amazon are seriously discounted right now.
ShoppingBHG

24 Cleaning and Organizing Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now-Including an iRobot Roomba for $100 Off

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and this year, the deals are better than ever. While the annual retail event is best known for its discounts on smart home devices, TVs, and kitchen appliances, it also has major savings on cleaning and organizing essentials. So if you've been waiting for prices to drop on a certain vacuum or kitchen organizer, there's never been a better time to shop.
MakeupSHAPE

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But This Bestselling Mascara Is Still On Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This year's Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but if you forgot to snag a mascara while loading up on massage guns and leggings or just finished your go-to tube (ugh, timing!), you're in luck. That's because one of the bestselling mascaras on the virtual marketplace is still on sale, and with 4.5 stars from nearly 65,000 ratings, you can be sure it's a good pick.
ShoppingReal Simple

10 Can't-Miss Bedding Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day-Including $10 Sheets

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A bedroom equipped with the right furniture and accessories has the potential to be a true sanctuary. So much more than a place to sleep, it should be a relaxing respite from daily stress and a space to recharge, whether you've spent the day working in an office or in the living room.
ShoppingDigital Trends

All the early Prime Day deals you can shop at Walmart today

Amazon isn’t the only one having all the fun with its Prime Day deals. Walmart is hosting some excellent deals too, and they are certainly Prime Day-worthy! That means you can get savings of up to 40% or more on select items, including smart TVs, wearable tech, smart home gear, and much more! If you’re looking for something specific, like the best Prime Day laptop deals or the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, be sure to check out the respective guides. Otherwise, check out all the early Walmart Prime Day deals that are live right now, and be sure to act fast if you find something you like. We don’t know how long they’re going to last.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Travel Brand Meghan Markle Loves Finally Launched A Cosmetics Bag

Organized travelers know that a suitcase alone will simply not suffice. To truly keep your things in order, you need an array of accessories like packing cubes and pouches, to say the very least. It’s obvious celebrity-adored travel company Away understands this. The brand offers not only a large selection of its beloved suitcases, but also jewelry bags, weekenders, and garment sleeves, among many other useful products. Which is why it comes as no surprise that it’s continuing to expand that selection — most recently with the Away Cosmetics Bag, which launched on June 29 to the joy of many avid fans.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Boden’s summer sale is here and Kate Middleton’s cardigan is half price

The summer sales are officially underway and we’ve not been disappointed so far – from the giant John Lewis event across tech, fashion and more, to Zara offering up to 50 per cent off its lines. Now, fashion label Boden – a favourite of Kate Middleton – has launched a huge sale with offers across women’s, men’s, children’s and baby clothing.The savings span more than 1,500 pieces, so whether you’re after a floaty summer dress, a new shirt, sandals or a statement knit, there’s no better time to browse the site.To save you endless scrolling and help refine your shopping list,...
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

The Affordable Bag Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski Love Is On Sale

Everyone loves discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- including Emily Ratajkowski. And she may have found one of the best ones yet. The star and new mom posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring an ensemble with a long black dress and a pale yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle. But this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; she was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.