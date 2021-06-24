Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

You Can Shop This Chef-Loved Cookware at Pro-Level Prices Right Now

By Laura Denby
Food & Wine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Usually, quality cookware at a discount is reserved for the lucky chefs with access to restaurant pricing. Not this week: One of our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brands, Made In, is offering its entire line of kitchenware at pro-level pricing during its Industry Sale-and it's live through Sunday.

www.foodandwine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Knife#White Wine#Kitchen Knife#Cookware#Pfoa#The Olive Wood Knife Set
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingGossip Cop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Coveted Home Products You Can Shop Now

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s that time of year again! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is now live and the deals are hot and selling out quickly. Running now through June, 22, the online retailer has thousands of deals on products you’ve surely been eyeing for some time now. With savings sometimes over 70% off, now’s the time to shop.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Walmart is having their own summer sale during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. The retailer revealed they're launching the Deals for Days event from June 20 to 22. The sale will offer deals across categories of electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty. Luckily for the early bird shoppers...
ShoppingFood & Wine

Yes, You Can Buy a Charcoal Grill for Under $25 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some of your favorite summer memories might involve backyard barbecues and balmy, carefree nights where the only thing you have to worry about is whether you want a hot dog or burger-and if the latter, how well you'd like it cooked. But the beauty of grilling is that it doesn't have to have boundaries. One portable charcoal grill proves you can take the barbecue beyond the white picket fence and into the wilderness-and it's currently 51% off on Amazon.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Psst! There’s a Surprise Sale on the Insta-Famous Always Pan Happening Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. To say we’re obsessed with the cookware and tools made by Our Place wouldn’t be *exactly* right. In a deeply loving, long-term, committed relationship might be more like it. And who can blame us? Our Place makes truly beautiful cookware in a range of softly muted colors — and yep, it actually performs well, too. But here’s the really exciting news: For two days only (June 21 and 22), Our Place is hosting an extremely rare sitewide sale. Enter code FLASH25 at checkout to receive a whopping 25 percent off of all purchases over $185. This company once had a waitlist 50,000 customers deep, so trust us when we say that you do not want to sleep on this wildly good offer.
Electronicscountryliving.com

The 15 Best Coolers You Can Buy Right Now

If we were to compile a list of our favorite sounds of summer, the crunch of ice pouring into a cooler on a hot summer day would rank right up there alongside the chirp of crickets and the squeak of a screen door. It's an audible signal that fun is about to be had, whether on a boat, in the backyard, at a tailgate, or wherever ice-cold drinks'll come in handy. To help you perfect your own summer soundtrack, we've rounded up—okay, gotten downright obsessive about—the best coolers on the market, in every category under the hot summer sun.
Shoppingallears.net

Save on HUNDREDS of Disney Items Right Now When You Shop Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Even if you can’t make it into the Disney Parks to do some shopping, Disney makes it easy for you to get your fix with tons of merchandise available online.
Makeupcoveteur.com

The Dominican-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Shop Right Now

Launched in March 2019 by Afro-Latina and Dominican sisters Shaira Frias and Mabel Frias, Luna Magic is a beauty and lifestyle brand that celebrates the bold and vibrant energy of their culture. From an eyeshadow palette to matte lipsticks, their products come in a range of fun and bright colors that complement a range of skin tones.
Lifestylelifesavvy.com

Everything You Need to Know to Buy the Right Cookware

If you’ve been cooking at home a lot more, it might be time to invest in some proper cookware or bakeware. With so many varieties and price ranges on the market, though, it’s difficult to know what to get. This guide will help you select exactly what you need while helping you stay within your budget.
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Style Upgrade! 21 Early Prime Day Fashion Deals You Can Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you so excited for Prime Day that you just can’t even wait any longer? Well, we have good news: You don’t have to! Sure, a lot of deals won’t be active until the official event arrives, but many brands have actually gotten an early start. There are some amazing picks in the fashion realm, especially!
ShoppingGolf.com

The best U.S. Open-themed gear you can buy in our Pro Shop

If there was ever a year to buy U.S. Open-themed gear, it’s this one. I’m not just saying that either. Let’s count this summer’s patriotic events — the U.S. Open is only the beginning. Next we have the Fourth of July, the Olympic Games, the U.S. Amateur, Labor Day, the Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup — see what I mean?!
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

The Best Bridal Shapewear To Shop Right Now

Shapewear isn't for everyone—and it's not always essential—but when it comes to the necessities underneath it all, consider comfort, first and foremost, and speak with your bridal stylist or sales consultant in fittings about the undergarments you'll feel best wearing with your wedding gown and other looks surrounding the aisle. It's not always about the bra. In fact, a corseted gown shouldn't require one.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

18 Cleaning, Storage, and Organization Deals You Can Shop Now for Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day 2021 is slowly drawing to a close, and if you're still searching for the best deals in cleaning, storage, and organization, you're in luck. Amazon has marked down plenty of items that'll help you perfect every nook and cranny of your home and solidify a way to keep things neatly in their place.
ShoppingBusiness Insider

This Prime Day you can save more than 40% on premium cookware from Le Creuset — here are the best deals

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and so are great deals on Le Creuset kitchenware. Historically, Amazon Prime Day has some of the best Le Creuset deals we see all year, with record low prices on standards like Le Creuset Dutch ovens, nonstick cookware sets, and more. Take advantage of the discounts on this classic brand and buy a piece that will last for years.
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals You Can Score Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be spending more time outdoors now that the warm weather has arrived. But along with that comes the need to constantly vacuum all the dirt and sand that tracks indoors from outdoor summer fun. That’s why Amazon Prime Day couldn’t have come at a better time. Right now, Prime members can score huge savings on upright, cordless, and robot vacuums from major brands like iRobot, BISSELL, Hoover, and Shark. We’ve rounded up some of the top floor-care finds from the sale below. Snag one for a steal and your floors will be sparkling clean in no time!
Casper, WYPopSugar

You Can Score This Popular Casper Mattress on Sale For Amazon Prime Day Right Now

It's not every day that you buy a new mattress, but when you do, we suggest making it a Casper. Our editors are big fans of the brand, and they're not alone. The popular and comfy picks are not only cozy and affordable, but they also come in a box, making mattress shopping and unpacking literally easier than ever. If you're in the market for a new one, then today is your lucky day, because you can now score it on major sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Restaurantscuriocity.com

This new small batch doughnut shop is everything you need right now

If you haven’t already heard, there is a new doughnut shop in the heart of Mission that is absolutely blowing our minds!. Beebop Doughnuts is the proud new owner of the iconic Tivoli theatre space on 4th Street SW and we gotta admit, we’re singing the praises that they’ve blessed us with their presence in such a convenient spot!
Lifestyledailymagazine.news

You can get a new toaster oven at a Prime Day 2021 price: Shop Cuisinart and more

- Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It shouldn't surprise anyone that toaster ovens are extremely popular these days. Not only do they quickly warm up breakfast, but they also double as a second oven when your primary one runs out of space during busy baking seasons. Some high-end toaster ovens even boast features like air fry. That includes our favorite Cuisinart TOA-60, which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Our tester was impressed by its ability to brown toast evenly, broil quickly and crisp chicken nuggets the way deep frying does.
ElectronicsHerald Tribune

Amazon Prime Day 2021: You can get 2 new Echo Dot speakers for the price of 1 right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. and Tuesday, June 22, only days away. While Prime members are undoubtedly itching to see the plethora of deals that Amazon will have for them next week, some savings just can’t be contained. If you’re looking to bring your home sound system into the 21st century, you'll want to check out this early Prime Day deal that offers two new Echo Dot smart speakers for just under $50.
LifestyleGear Patrol

The Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware Will Make You an At-Home Master Chef

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021. While Prime Day is an opportune time to shop for new gadgets and tech, I spend Prime Day looking for new cooking tools. Do I need a new blender? Definitely not, but when the Holy Grail of blenders is on sale, I think I might just buy one anyway. Oh no, a high-end rice cooker is on sale — might need to add that to cart, too. We combed through Prime Day deals on all things cookware to find the gear that you should actually care about. From a knife sharpener to a Margaritaville cocktail maker, here are Prime Day's best cookware deals.
Shoppingwindowscentral.com

Here are truly the 5 worst Prime Day deals you can actually buy right now

We get it! Everyone wants to find the best deals on Prime Day. With hundreds of Prime Day deals it's no surprise that it can get a bit overwhelming. We've seen some great deals, and we've gotten pretty good at separating the diamonds from the rough. And the truth is, there's a lot of rough out there. Pages upon pages of stuff that's only a few bucks off or had a surge in price right before the big event so the deal price is really just the normal price and all sorts of things like that. But the real scary deals are the ones that look fine on the surface until you realize there's a better option that's worth your investment and is usually on sale as well! Here's our top five picks for the Prime Day deals you should just stay away from.