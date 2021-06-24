Cancel
RHOBH Finally Mentioned Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick — Here’s What’s Happened So Far

By Lia Beck
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, the crossover reality TV fans have been waiting for is finally here... just not in the way we hoped. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Keeping Up with the Kardashians have overlapped in the past thanks to the friendship between Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner. And while there have been calls for Jenner to become a Housewife now that KUWTK is over, unfortunately, it's another cast member who is infiltrating Beverly Hills. Scott Disick is dating Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, and the relationship is about to be introduced on the current season of RHOBH.

People

Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 'Chill' Fashion Collab - and 'Stealing' from Mom Lisa Rinna's Closet

After spending tons of time at home (both hers and love Scott Disick's) during lockdown, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now more than ready to ditch the sweats and dial up the fashion. "I want to be glam all the time," the model tells PEOPLE. "My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."
Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen Share New Info About Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been following the life of Kyle Richards since Season 1. Back then, her sister, Kim Richards, was also a cast member on the show. Kim has since exited the franchise, but for Season 11, Kyle was joined by her big sister, Kathy Hilton, who joins the shows as a friend after having made cameos in the past. Kathy has definitely offered up some comic relief to the drama of life on RHOBH.
Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Wear Matching Dresses on RHOBH: 'No, We Didn't Plan It'

Great Bravolebrities think alike. During Wednesday night's episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards showed up to fellow cast member Sutton Stracke's house for a "Paris party" in the same Rotate Birger Christensen black and white polka dot dress. They picked the puff-sleeve frock to match the theme of the soirée - which celebrated the City of Lights in the 90210 while travel was limited amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Scott Disick Reportedly Spent $57K on Painting for Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s 20th Birthday

TMZ reports Scott Disick plunked down $57,000 Wednesday on a painting for his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for her 20th birthday. Disick has reportedly been in touch with the ArtLife Gallery Pop-Up in Miami’s Design District for quite some time about purchasing a “Saddle II, Paris 1976” vintage silver gelatin print by Helmut Newton. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to have paid for the art using EthereumPay cryptocurrency.
What is Scott Disick’s net worth?

SCOTT Disick is most famous for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and being Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy. Since being on the show, the reality star managed to branch out and launch various business ventures using his fame. What is Scott Disick's net worth?. Scott Disick, 38, is reportedly...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations

The time finally came during this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Erika Jayne to do some talking about her divorce. And in true Erika fashion, she was vague and shady about the whole thing. Erika told a story of feeling alone and sad in her house so she decided to pack […] The post Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations appeared first on Reality Tea.
Scott Disick Parties Until 8:30 AM With 20-Year-Old Girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin Hours After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Admitted His Substance Abuse Was a 'Deal-Breaker'

Forget Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick is trying to keep up with his 20-year-old girlfriend. The 38-year-old was caught partying into the wee hours of the morning during Amelia Gray Hamlin's birthday trip in Miami. The KUWTK star looked exhausted when photographers spotted him arriving back at a...
Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Using Britney Spears’ Struggles To Self-Promote On Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are not letting Lisa Rinna and her big lips get away with not “owning it” for real this season. After last year’s crusade against Denise Richards, some viewers haven’t been happy that Rinna would throw away a 20-year friendship over a rumor started by Brandi Glanville. Rinna was one […] The post Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Using Britney Spears’ Struggles To Self-Promote On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kyle Richards Agrees That Garcelle Beauvais Isn’t Authentic; Chimes In On Dorit Kemsley And Lisa Rinna’s Recent Remarks

It’s become the highly sought after trait on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As if living the most idyllic, unrealistic lifestyle in the world, and then documenting it for “reality TV” could be authentic. But here we have the RHOBH ladies battling it out for the title of the authenticity queen of the valley. Also, being consistent with words and sentiments on social media AND on the show is vital to reigning sincerity queen. A lesson painfully learned recently by Dorit Kemsley, someone who adopted an accent to coincide with more posh trait acquisition. Dorit was recently called out for posting supportive words to Garcelle Beauvais’s social media while calling her inauthentic to the press.
Scott Disick Splurges On $57,000 Limited Edition Artwork For Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, Following Lavish Diamond Necklace For Model's 20th Birthday

Scott Disick is not done showering Amelia Hamlin with lavish gifts for her 20th birthday. Days after surprising his girlfriend with a gorgeous diamond necklace, the 38-year-old socialite bought the model a stunning – and expensive – piece of art, Radar can exclusively report. Article continues below advertisement. On Monday...