RHOBH Finally Mentioned Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick — Here’s What’s Happened So Far

Well, the crossover reality TV fans have been waiting for is finally here... just not in the way we hoped. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Keeping Up with the Kardashians have overlapped in the past thanks to the friendship between Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner. And while there have been calls for Jenner to become a Housewife now that KUWTK is over, unfortunately, it's another cast member who is infiltrating Beverly Hills. Scott Disick is dating Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, and the relationship is about to be introduced on the current season of RHOBH.