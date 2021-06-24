David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

Now that we have all had time to digest what happened to the Sixers against the Hawks, it is time to go under the surface of one of the worst playoff performances in NBA history. The apparent culprit is Ben Simmons. His consequence? A trade to any team that is willing to take him, ideally a small-market, bottom-dwelling team as far away from the glitz and glamour he yearns for most. Before we excavate fresh artifacts from Simmons’ past seasons in Philadelphia, allow me to vent.