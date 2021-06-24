Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

As Daryl Morey surveyed the wreckage of a season on Tuesday morning, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations looked and sounded like a man who knew that he had just lost the opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s exactly what he was. Nobody should be surprised if, 10 years from now, the Sixers look back and realize that 2021 was the year when the title should have come.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Murphy
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Bucks#Celtics#Hawks#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons is in danger of playing his way into a trade away from the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have absolutely collapsed in the last two games against the Atlanta Hawks. On Wednesday night, they cruised into halftime with a 22-point lead but quickly saw it deteriorate mid-way through the third quarter. While the team was dreadful in the final period especially, Sixers guard Ben Simmons once again had an atrocious performance.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers want Ben Simmons to be aggressive as facilitator, not scorer

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled in the second half of Monday’s Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on the road as the series is now 2-2 headed back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Wednesday. They were not able to get into a groove after halftime and it did not help that Joel Embiid missed all 12 of his field goals.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Sixers Notes: Simmons, Rivers, Morey, Curry

Coach Doc Rivers defended the way he uses Ben Simmons after the Sixers dropped Game 5 against the Hawks Wednesday night, writes Derek Bodner of The Athletic. Philadelphia had a massive meltdown as a 26-point lead slipped away, and Simmons played a significant role, missing key free throws down the stretch and shooting just 4 of 14 from the line for the game. After talking about the need to be more aggressive, he took just four shots from the field Wednesday, finishing with eight points and nine assists.
NBAarcamax.com

David Murphy: Worst ever? Ben Simmons and the Sixers will struggle to live down a historic collapse in Game 5.

Some losses, you see them coming. You expect them. They follow a script. Reality presents itself from the first pitch, from the opening kickoff, from the drop of the puck or the jump of the ball. Joe Jurevicius runs 71 yards with everyone else in slow motion. Shaquille O’Neal settles in on the low block and starts doing business. Donovan McNabb is intercepted, and then L.J. Smith fumbles. The rest of the game is a process of acceptance. The end of the season arrives, but it does not flatten you like a bus.
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

Point fingers at Sixers’ Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey for the collapse, too. Here’s why

PHILADELPHIA — Let’s face it, the Sixers are not a championship team. Oh, they might find a way, and the heart, to battle back to beat the Atlanta Hawks and live to survive — or blow — the Eastern Conference finals or NBA Finals, but they only way this roster could win a title is to somehow steer through the wreckage of better teams who have lost their superstars in a postseason filled with MRIs.
NBAAtlantic City Press

Daryl Morey: "I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation"

Daryl Morey admitted he was still stunned. The Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations met the media Tuesday morning, just two days after the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks eliminated the top-seeded Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-99, Game 7 win. “That series is still incredibly painful,” Morey said....
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Daryl Morey Offers No Hints On Ben Simmons’ Future

Sixers president met with reporters today for the first time since his team was bounced from the playoffs Sunday night and it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to Ben Simmons, writes Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Morey was asked several times during the virtual press conference if he...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Sixers’ big Ben Simmons problem

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Atlanta Hawks by winning Game 6 on Friday night. Joel Embiid has stayed rather consistent throughout the postseason this year, playing as one of the best in the league. Tobias Harris decided to show up too, as his 24 points on the night helped elevate the 76ers past the Hawks. Surprisingly, Seth Curry has emerged as a consistent producer for Philadelphia, as he’s played like a top-three player on the team throughout this series.
NBADelaware County Daily Times

Sixers president Daryl Morey pledges to build better on 'good foundation'

The Sixers produced the best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference, had an MVP finalist, won a playoff series and were in Game 7 of the second round. That didn't qualify them for a championship parade. As for a modest victory lap, well, team president Daryl Morey would not be opposed to a quiet jog.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: 3 reasons Ben Simmons lost the fanbase

Now that we have all had time to digest what happened to the Sixers against the Hawks, it is time to go under the surface of one of the worst playoff performances in NBA history. The apparent culprit is Ben Simmons. His consequence? A trade to any team that is willing to take him, ideally a small-market, bottom-dwelling team as far away from the glitz and glamour he yearns for most. Before we excavate fresh artifacts from Simmons’ past seasons in Philadelphia, allow me to vent.
NBAphillyvoice.com

If the Sixers trade Ben Simmons, who can they get for him?

It didn't take long for the trade Ben Simmons chorus to sing in Philadelphia, and perhaps it makes sense. The Sixers spent four seasons trying to build a contender around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and none of their four playoff runs —featuring completely different looks and lineups — were able to utilize Simmons as an asset in the postseason.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Ben Simmons Trade: Bulls Not Among Favorites to Land Sixers Star

NBA trade odds: Bulls not on list of Ben Simmons suitors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Philadelphia 76ers season ended in unceremonious fashion Sunday night. The Eastern Conference's top seed dropped Game 7 of their second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor, giving way for what could be a busy offseason in the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAlastwordonsports.com

Three Ben Simmons Trade Scenarios

Yes, it’s premature to say Ben Simmons will be on the trading block this offseason. It’s probably more than likely that the Philadelphia 76ers will hold onto them. With that being said, Philadelphia is fresh off a disappointing playoffs exit where Simmons was largely a non-factor on offense, especially in crunch time. Simply put, it’s rough for Philadelphia to keep their $177 million man on the bench to close out games. A shake-up may be what this team needs.