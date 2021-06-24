Early dementia more likely to impact Black and Hispanic people in US

Keeping an eye out for dementia is easier said than done. Since the onset of the disease can affect your memory and reasoning, you might miss some of the most common signs that the condition is developing. But there are some cases in which you might pick up on changes in someone else's behavior that could tip you off to something being wrong. According to research, you may even be able to spot the early signs of dementia just by talking to someone. Read on to see what conversational red flags you might want to be aware of.