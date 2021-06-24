Cancel
Early dementia more likely to impact Black and Hispanic people in US

By Krista Charles
New Scientist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack and Hispanic people in the US show symptoms of dementia that may be associated with Alzheimer’s disease earlier than their white counterparts. Sangeeta Gupta at Delaware State University analysed responses to a national survey in the US in which 179,852 people aged 45 and older self-reported symptoms including memory loss and confusion. These are early signs that someone could go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

www.newscientist.com
