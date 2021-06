When you start thinking about Airbnb's to stay at for a little vacation, an Airbnb in the Ewing Township area never comes to mind, that's for sure. We found out that an Airbnb in Ewing Township actually took a spot on a list of "The 12 Best and Most Unique New Jersey Airbnbs." Out of the 12 New Jersey Airbnb's this one in Ewing Township took the 9th spot.