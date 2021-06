In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the Star Wars franchise has expanded in a massive way and required a number of performers to get involved in various projects, with actor Michelle Ang confirming that, before securing the role of Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, she auditioned for a role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While Ang didn't confirm the role she auditioned for, with The Last Jedi introducing audiences to both Paige and Rose Tico, it would seem likely that she was attempting to score the role of one of the sisters who were part of the Resistance.