Hockey Hands Out Postseason Awards

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Western Michigan hockey team announced its annual team awards with sophomore defenseman Ronnie Attard being named the Rob Hodge Most Valuable Player. Attard was named a First Team CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association West All-American after he was voted the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Offensive Defenseman of the Year. The Philadelphia Flyer's draft pick led all defenseman in scoring in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists, also finishing the regular season tied for second nationally. Attard is the first defenseman to earn the team's MVP award since Wayne Gagne in 1987. The White Lake, Mich., native was also voted the Neil Smith Most Valuable Defenseman.