Trailer & Poster: Jaime King & Bruce Willis Are OUT OF DEATH

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week means yet another action-thriller co-starring Bruce Willis. We’ve just seen the trailer for Willis’ Midnight In The Switchgrass and now the Die Hard star joins Jamie King in Out Of Death. Mike Burns directs the film which is produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla – the duo...

www.moviesinfocus.com
