Kearney pizza restaurant owes back pay
A federal court has ordered a Kearney pizza and burger restaurant and its owner to pay thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. The U.S. Department of Labor found overtime and record-keeping violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act against The Flippin Sweet Eateries and its owner, Jason B. Alexander, and ordered the establishment and owner to pay $17,216 — $8,608 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages — to 13 workers.norfolkdailynews.com