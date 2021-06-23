Cancel
Kearney, NE

Kearney pizza restaurant owes back pay

By Special to the Daily News
Norfolk Daily News
 10 days ago

A federal court has ordered a Kearney pizza and burger restaurant and its owner to pay thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. The U.S. Department of Labor found overtime and record-keeping violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act against The Flippin Sweet Eateries and its owner, Jason B. Alexander, and ordered the establishment and owner to pay $17,216 — $8,608 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages — to 13 workers.

norfolkdailynews.com
