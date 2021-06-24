Seminoles' track and field coach wins top ACC award, two athletes honored with yearly awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State’s Bob Braman, who led the Seminole Men’s Track and Field Team to its 13th ACC Outdoor Championship, has been named the ACC Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year while Seminole senior Isaac Grimes was named the ACC Men’s Outdoor Field Performer of the Year and freshman Ruta Lasmane was named the Women’s ACC Freshman of the Year. Florida State led all schools with three honorees among the eight awards that were voted on by the league’s head coaches.