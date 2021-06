Michael Bolton is commenting on some Real Housewives drama that has him at the center. First, a little background: In February 2019, Lisa Rinna, who stars in the Beverly Hills edition of the reality show, alleged that her husband since 1997, actor Harry Hamlin, divorced his former wife, Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, because of the “When a Man Loves a Woman” crooner. “The story is,” Rinna said on an episode, “she went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl — and left with Michael Bolton!” She’s often thanked Bolton, too, on her posts about Hamlin, with a hashtag.