BILL GRAY RD, FS 525, 152C AND BEAR MOUNTAIN RD NORTH of AZ-89A on “SET” Status by YCSO

The area in red below is where the “Set” Message was sent. THIS IS A SET MESSAGE FROM THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE. THE RAFAEL FIRE IS BURNING IN THE AREA OF BUNKER HILL. THERE ARE NO MANDATORY EVACUATIONS AT THIS TIME. ALL RESIDENTS IN THE AREA OF BILL GRAY RD, FS 525, 152C AND BEAR MOUNTAIN RD NORTH of AZ-89A SHOULD BE SET TO GO IF NEEDED. PACK EMERGENCY ITEMS IN THE EVENT THAT A MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE IS ISSUED. STAY AWARE OF THE LATEST NEWS AND INFORMATION FROM LOCAL MEDIA, YOUR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS. THANK YOU.