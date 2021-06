The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced that Greg Brown has been named the team’s new head coach and has signed a multi-year contract. Brown will be the 5th head coach in the organization’s Tier-One history. He follows Oliver David in the role. The 53-year-old Brown most recently served as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers for the past 3 seasons. Assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale are set to return behind the bench for the Fighting Saints. A press conference to introduce head coach Greg Brown will be Wednesday at 4pm inside the Mystique Community Ice Center.