What more does Bryson Brigman need to do to prove he’s ready for The Show?! The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder is our special guest on this episode (5:00). Brigman explains what he did to stay ready during the canceled 2020 Minor League Baseball campaign and how he maintains his consistency at the plate and on defense. We get his takeaways from spending a few days as “teammates” with Miguel Rojas, his impressions of the new MiLB schedule format and much more.