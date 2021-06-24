Cancel
Daniel Costa: Disappointing Supreme Court decision makes it harder for farmworkers to unionize

By YubaNet
YubaNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the U.S. Supreme Court published its decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, a case involving an employer challenge to a California regulation that allows union representatives to visit the property of agricultural employers—in narrowly tailored and time-limited circumstances—to carry out efforts to organize the hundreds of thousands of California farmworkers who work in hazardous and low-paying jobs, and who suffer disproportionately high rates of wage and hour violations.

