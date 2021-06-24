Daniel Costa: Disappointing Supreme Court decision makes it harder for farmworkers to unionize

My opposition to the death penalty dates back to a single week in the early 1990s. As a young reporter working on a story about New York's capital punishment laws, I called more than a dozen district attorneys in counties all around the state. I was, at that point, unsure what to think about the death penalty, but I was stunned when, one after another, they told me — off the record, because none dared antagonize voters — that they did not believe it had any deterrent effect whatsoever.