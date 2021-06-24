Cancel
Animals

Grizzly Bear Protects His Kill From Wolf During Intense Yellowstone Showdown

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmpFv_0adaelLh00

This is a solid 3.5 minutes of anxiety.

A crystal clear video was taken at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on September 23 and shows a Grizzly Bear with its kill (an elk) going nose to nose with a grey wolf.

The person who shot the video had this to say:

“Yellowstone Park grizzly bear 791 defends his elk kill from an intruding grey wolf.

791 recently took down the elk in the Yellowstone river and proceeded to bury it on the rivers edge to cover the scent of the decaying carcass. However, after a few days the wolves began to pick up on it.

This wolf was alone and therefore not much of a threat to the massive grizzly. It was more of a game to him to see how close the dominating bear would let him get to his kill.

To my surprise, as proven by this image, he let him get very close. The wolf would slowly approach, the bear would make a slight shift in position, and the wolf would back off for awhile.

This cycle occurred 4 times in my watching.”

It gets tense, but I don’t think that wolf wants any piece of that big ol’ boy.

Watch it go down. I love nature…

"Grizzly Bear Protects His Kill From Wolf During Intense Yellowstone Showdown" originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

