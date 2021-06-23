Cancel
Cars

Aston Martin’s Latest Q Creation Honors the Company’s Oldest Car

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA century ago, Aston Martin's A3 was a state-of-the-art sporting machine. Known as chassis no. 3, but commonly referred to by its alphanumeric designation, this roadster was the third of five prototypes that helped to launch the brand in the early 1920s. Now, the company is paying tribute to this oldest surviving Aston Martin with a special Vantage Roadster commissioned by a dealership in the United Kingdom and brought to life by Q.

