Wait, Is Anna Duggar’s Brother Dating Josh’s Legal Guardians’ Daughter?
It looks like Josh Duggar’s stay with Maria and LaCount Reber has helped someone find love. Josh is currently staying with the Rebers, who are friends of the Duggar family and have decided to be his legal guardians. The eldest Duggar son is living with them while he awaits his trial and possible sentencing in his child sexual abuse content case. Anna Duggar’s brother David Keller has now made a connection with the Rebers’ daughter, Hannah. This relationship is pretty interesting and has already gained a lot of attention.www.tvshowsace.com