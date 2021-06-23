Delaware Park Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021
1st-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.650, 50.380, 1:15.980, 1:42.640, 00.000, 1:49.140. Trainer: Lynn Ashby. Winner: B M, 5, by Colonel John-Mrs. Bailey. Scratched: Tua. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Colonel Bailey116745-12-hd1-hd1-½1-nkS. Spanabel7.803.402.202.90. Grandmary123633-½3-12-1½2-2½2-3½R. Mena2.802.101.00. Cross the Mersey119354-½6-73-hd3-53-18¼A. Suarez2.102.30. Chantaje118466-35-hd4-64-44-2V. Halliday15.10. Monkey...www.midfloridanewspapers.com