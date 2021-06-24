Cancel
The Real Berrospi Sisters of Latino Wall Street Star in Dos Hermanas on America TV

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Latino Wall Street (LWS) continues to break stereotypes, this time with a telenovela episode that was aired in Peru and throughout Latin America. On a mission to share the financial freedom and empowerment that comes from using the Stock Market is a form of investing, LWS is constantly looking for new ways to impact individuals living outside of the typical financial educational assets, which is why the founding sisters of Gabriela and Karinna opted to make a telenovela appearance.

