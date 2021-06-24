The Real Berrospi Sisters of Latino Wall Street Star in Dos Hermanas on America TV

Ever since Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed him in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort has become a popular antihero on the back of his notoriety and hard-living lifestyle. To give credit where it’s due, he’s the man you go to when you need to learn how to “sell me this pen” during a job interview. Belfort’s charisma and aggressive ambition led to his wealth and status in the 90’s and, years later, after serving 22 months (of a four-year sentence) in prison for money laundering and securities fraud, he has capitalised on the fame from his book and biopic.