MONTREAL (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Bad habits are notoriously hard to break - that’s why they’re called habits, after all. Ask any dieter, smoker, or shopping addict why they continue to engage in a behavior that they know is not good for them, and they’ll likely respond with a shrug and a look of utter helplessness. The problem is that whatever pleasure or comfort giving in to the habit may bring, it is short-lived. Moreover, according to research from PsychTests.com, people who engage in such compulsive behaviors are more likely to struggle with a number of deeper emotional issues.