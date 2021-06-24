A ‘Special’ fun and fundraising run

Escorted by Fairfield Police Department units, nearly 20 members of the Solano County Probation Department, including torch bearer Deputy Probation Officer Gerardo Garcia-Flores and flag bearer Deputy Probation Officer Marissa Diviak, participated Wednesday afternoon in the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser for this year’s Special Olympics Northern California. They, in turn, following a one-mile run, handed off the torch and flags, which read “Special Olympics Northern California,” to Fairfield Police Department employees, who subsequently also ran to raise money and awareness about special-needs children and adults, some 26,000 of them region-wide, while giving them opportunities to compete in athletic events later in the year at no cost to the athletes or their families. A spokeswoman for the County Probation Department event, Supervising Deputy Probation Officer Melani Zamora, said that, to date, more than $3,000 has been raised and 2021 is the fifth year of the department’s participation. “This fundraiser is important to us because it supports the Special Olympics athletes in our community and beyond,” said Zamora. Chief Probation Officer Chris Hansen said, “It’s a real cool event.” The Vacaville Police Department will stage its Special Olympics fundraising run on Thursday. The Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a philanthropist and member of the Kennedy family, in 1968 in Washington, D.C.