Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CA

A ‘Special’ fun and fundraising run

By Richard Bammer
Vacaville Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscorted by Fairfield Police Department units, nearly 20 members of the Solano County Probation Department, including torch bearer Deputy Probation Officer Gerardo Garcia-Flores and flag bearer Deputy Probation Officer Marissa Diviak, participated Wednesday afternoon in the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser for this year’s Special Olympics Northern California. They, in turn, following a one-mile run, handed off the torch and flags, which read “Special Olympics Northern California,” to Fairfield Police Department employees, who subsequently also ran to raise money and awareness about special-needs children and adults, some 26,000 of them region-wide, while giving them opportunities to compete in athletic events later in the year at no cost to the athletes or their families. A spokeswoman for the County Probation Department event, Supervising Deputy Probation Officer Melani Zamora, said that, to date, more than $3,000 has been raised and 2021 is the fifth year of the department’s participation. “This fundraiser is important to us because it supports the Special Olympics athletes in our community and beyond,” said Zamora. Chief Probation Officer Chris Hansen said, “It’s a real cool event.” The Vacaville Police Department will stage its Special Olympics fundraising run on Thursday. The Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a philanthropist and member of the Kennedy family, in 1968 in Washington, D.C.

www.thereporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solano County, CA
Society
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Solano County, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
County
Solano County, CA
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fairfield, CA
Society
Vacaville, CA
Government
Vacaville, CA
Society
State
California State
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Society
City
Vacaville, CA
Fairfield, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Person
Chris Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Mile Run#Fundraising#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.