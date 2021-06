Thursday's Section VI Class B-2 softball championship game between Fredonia and Eden needed extra innings to determine a winner. In a rematch of the 2019 title game, the Lady Billies went toe-to-toe with one of the elite programs in the region. But like the contest from two years ago, Fredonia wound up on the wrong end of the score, losing by a score of 6-5 in eight innings at Eden High School in a game broadcast on WDOE.