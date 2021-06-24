‘Star Wars’ Producer Reveals the One Thing Dave Filoni “Always Says”

Funko has unveiled that some new Star Wars Concept Design Pop Vinyls are on their way. We have seen plenty of Concept Designs in the past, with many releasing as Star Wars Celebration exclusives. Collectors have already seen Concept Pops for Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Luke Skywalker. Some even have exclusive and common relating giving fans different molds of these characters. The amazing thing about these Pops is their unique design captures the classic concept pieces created before Star Wars: A New Hope by Ralph McQuarrie. These designs give fans a taste of what Star Wars could have been, and we have even seen some of these creations come to life inside Star Wars: Rebels. Funko is adding four more Pops to their line up with new Stormtroopers and everyone's favorite smuggler.