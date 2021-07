The Notre Dame football team has some talented freshmen coming in for the 2021 college football season, but which player will find the end zone first. After losing 14 players to the NFL via the 2021 NFL Draft, or as undrafted free agents, the Notre Dame football program needs their true freshmen to come in and make an impact. On defense, the group has a ton of veterans, and it will be hard for someone to come in and earn significant playing time, but there is an opportunity on offense.