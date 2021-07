Jesse (Jack) Jackson Huckeba died May 29, 2021, with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 8, 1934, in South Gate to the late Jesse and Alma Jane Huckeba. He was a Navy veteran, serving on the USS Iowa during the Korean War. After the Navy, he was a merchant marine, before working at the Long Beach oil fields, and then working in construction as a cement finisher for years. On July 16, 1971, he married the love of his life, Roberta.