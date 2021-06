The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday reached their first ever conference finals. They did so by truly earning it through an impressive comeback. The Clippers began their Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz down 2-0. They came back to Staples Center and won two in a row to tie the series. Then they won Game 5 in Utah despite not having Kawhi Leonard. And on Friday, they closed out the series with a 131-119 win in Game 6.