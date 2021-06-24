▶️ Redmond Senior Center reopens after a one-year COVID closure

Older Oregonians were among the hardest hit by forced isolation during the pandemic, but Redmond’s Senior Center aims to help bring back a sense of normalcy. “It’s very important for me to have a place, my wife and I go to art shows, we go to all sorts of things, but this is different,” said 80-year-old Tom McEneany. “This is a place where you can talk with people who have lived as long as you have and can tell you about their lives and you can tell them about yours.”