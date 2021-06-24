Scalp Psoriasis vs. Dandruff

For some time now, you have had scabs on your head and have wondered if it is serious. Dermatologist gives you her expertise on the issue and above all, explains the procedure to follow so that they disappear. There is not just one, but several forms of eczema that can affect the scalp, with seborrheic dermatitis being the most common. A consultation with the dermatologist is necessary so as not to make a mistake and adopt the right treatment and shampoo. Do you often scratch your head, your scalp is covered with red patches, dandruff forms? And if you want to know how to get rid of scalp sores and eczema then you are on right place. However, this generic term is not enough to characterize the disease. Basically, three forms of eczema can affect the scalp: seborrheic dermatitis, atopic eczema, and allergic eczema. Only a dermatologist can make an accurate diagnosis. Most of the time, the physical examination is sufficient and there is no need to take a skin biopsy.