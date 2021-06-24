Disney+ Could Ruin Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Run

The premiere of Black Widow in our country is just around the corner. In just less than a month (July 9) Natasha Romanoff will show her weapons and combat skills for the first time in a solo film. The film can be seen in theaters and in the Disney Plus Premium Access, although in October it will be available for free. Apart from being the premiere of a solo feature film by one of Marvel’s oldest characters, it is also the first time that La Casa de las Ideas has reviewed something that has happened much earlier than where the Marvel chronology currently stands, saving that it is not an origin story, since we remember that this adventure of Natasha Romanoff is between Civil War Y Avengers: infinity war. The first reactions of the international press are being very promising and surely for this reason, Kevin Feige thinks that Black widow It might not be the only Marvel prequel.