Movies

Disney+ Could Ruin Marvel's 'Black Widow' Box Office Run

By Alex Lue
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow will mark Marvel’s first theatrical release in two years when the new movie debuts simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9, 2021. Analysts are projecting the Marvel movie could earn up to $90 million over its opening weekend, but could Disney+ ruin Black Widow‘s box office run?

Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: First Reactions Praise Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Movie

The first reactions for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow are here, teasing the character’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s hard to believe but Black Widow is finally out and real people have actually seen it. A causality of delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is swinging for a theatrical and Disney Plus Premiere Acess debut next month. Focusing on Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff as she comes to terms with her demons and her family, the film is set to finally bring closure and context to the character.
Movies
Forbes

Samuel L. Jackson’s 13 Biggest Box Office Hits That Aren’t ‘Star Wars’ Or Marvel Movies

With The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard earning a promising $3.9 million on its opening day, I thought I'd take a look at Samuel L. Jackson's biggest hits. No, I'm not talking about his supporting roles as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although you could argue he's close to a "co-lead" in the $1.128 billion-grossing Captain Marvel. Nor will this include his minor supporting roles (and/or glorified cameos) in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the Incredibles films or Jurassic Park.
Movies

Disney Plus adds Black Widow movie to collection ahead of premiere

Disney + is already warming up to remind its subscribers that it will debut on the platform next July 9 Black Widow. We have waited so long for the premiere of Black Widow which will be surreal when available. Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure was originally scheduled for May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the date to be pushed back repeatedly. Now, finally, it will arrive on July 9 and will be the first MCU movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.
TV Shows
KOEL 950 AM

First ‘Black Widow’ Reviews Call It a Solid Solo Marvel Movie

After 738 days (and, yeah, like two and a half Disney+ TV shows), there’s finally a new Marvel movie headed to theaters, the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow gives Scarlett Johansson’s her long-awaited solo film away from the Avengers, and reunites her with allies from her shadowy past, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.
TV Series

New "Family First" TV Spot For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

Marvel has released yet another TV Spot for Black Widow titled “Family First.” The video features Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) talking about her first family, who we are going to meet in this movie – Yelena, played by Forelnce Pugh, Alexei (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz). The cast also includes O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Yolanda Lynes.
Movies
FanSided

What’s coming to Disney Plus in July 2021: The Bad Batch, Black Widow and more

July is looking to be one of the most promising months for Disney+ this year because we have a lot to look forward to. When it comes to Star Wars, we’ll have five new episodes of The Bad Batch to look forward to in the month of July. Episodes 10-14 will be released every Friday, and there will still be two more episodes in August to top the season off. Things are truly heating up in the series, and it’s awesome to see we still have many more episodes to go before the season wraps.
Movies

Black Widow will have post-credits scenes related to two Marvel series

Black Widow entered his countdown: just 22 days left for the film starring Scarlett Johansson to be released in theaters and on Disney +. To promote it, some critics had the privilege of seeing it before anyone else and the first revelations have already come out: there will be two post-credits scenes that will relate to two Marvel series. What is it about?
Movies

Black Widows: the first opinions on the Marvel film are very rave

Black Widow will be released on July 7 in theaters. The opportunity to learn more about the past of Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson. Discover in this article the first (very positive) opinions on the Marvel film. After many postponements, Black Widow is finally about to be unveiled around...
MoviesComicBook

Why Black Widow Is Not An Origin Story Marvel Movie

While the Black Widow movie will shine a new light on Natasha Romanoff's history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson nor Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had any intentions of the film being an origin story for the titular super spy. The film is going to hone in on how Natasha became the spy she is without shying away from the traumatic experiences that shaped her in the Black Widow program and its infamous yet still mysterious Red Room. Still, Johansson wanted a tale which moves the overall story forward despite being set in the past, prior to Natasha's death in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame saga but after the events of Captain America: Civil War.
Movies

First reactions to Black Widow Marvel Studios is back in style!

If you mix James Bond, Bourne, Mission Impossible and Terminator, the result is Black Widow or at least the first reactions say so. It is clear that Marvel Studios knows how to make good cinema and they will show it with Black widow, since the first reactions that we can read are very positive. In addition, you can see that there was a desire to see a new movie in the franchise after the stoppage created by the pandemic.
Movies
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Isn’t Out Yet, And I’m Already Exhausted By Marvel’s 2021 Slate

Hey, we made it! Black Widow tickets are officially being sold and the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in two years is coming in just two weeks. For Marvel fans like myself, sitting down to watch another film from this franchise finally will be a return to normalcy unlike any other. But as we reach the finish line this July, with the Phase Four film slate finally kicking off, I’ve found myself smack dab in the middle of 2021 and struggling to adjust to the influx in Marvel content we’ve been met with as a result of the Disney+ shows. I can’t be alone in this, can I?
Movies

“Black Widow” might not be the only Marvel prequel

The premiere of Black Widow in our country is just around the corner. In just less than a month (July 9) Natasha Romanoff will show her weapons and combat skills for the first time in a solo film. The film can be seen in theaters and in the Disney Plus Premium Access, although in October it will be available for free. Apart from being the premiere of a solo feature film by one of Marvel’s oldest characters, it is also the first time that La Casa de las Ideas has reviewed something that has happened much earlier than where the Marvel chronology currently stands, saving that it is not an origin story, since we remember that this adventure of Natasha Romanoff is between Civil War Y Avengers: infinity war. The first reactions of the international press are being very promising and surely for this reason, Kevin Feige thinks that Black widow It might not be the only Marvel prequel.
MoviesCollider

Why Did It Take So Long to Make ‘Black Widow’? Look at the Opinions of Marvel’s CEO on Female Superheroes

First reactions to Black Widow have praised the film, but a recurring note is that it feels like the film should have come out years ago. After all, this is a prequel and the character died in Avengers: Endgame. There’s really nowhere else for Natasha Romanov’s story to go except the past, and it’s bizarre that it took until 2021 (or even 2020, when the film was first scheduled) for her to get a solo movie. The MCU introduced Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2, but she really made a splash in 2012’s The Avengers to where it seemed like a solo movie was an inevitability. And then fans waited. And waited some more.
Movies/Film

Could More Marvel Superheroes Get the ‘Black Widow’ Prequel Treatment? Kevin Feige Weighs In

What could the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like after Avengers: Endgame? That’s a question we’re still asking even two years and several movie and TV show releases after the epochal Marvel movie hit theaters, but it’s one that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is still feeling out as we forge ahead into Phase 4. On the TV side, Marvel is using the chance to explore the traumas of characters like Wanda Maximoff or Bucky Barnes, and on the film side, with the upcoming Black Widow, the studio is looking back — expanding on the time periods in which we didn’t see the character. In fact, Feige said that he’s open to the idea of exploring other Marvel characters with prequel movies similar to Black Widow.