'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Tonight is the season finale of Nickelodeon's The Barbarian and the Troll, and ahead of the big episode, we've got an exclusive clip to get you hyped for it. One of the best aspects of the show is its delightful music, and that is none more apparent than in our exclusive clip, which you can see in the video above. The clip features everyone's favorite Barbarian Brendar as the new Queen, and the staff reminds her of all the duties that come with her new royal station in the form of a catchy song. Now, some of what they have to say isn't the best advice, like when they say she can burn down the cottage of someone who critiques her looks, but hey, they can't all be amazing recommendations.