Meck County leaders worry COVID-19 delta variant will ‘wreak havoc’ on African American community

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders are sounding the alarm about low vaccination rates in the African American community. Only 31% of Mecklenburg County’s African American community has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. During Tuesday’s county meeting, Chairman George Dunlap said it is troublesome.

“The delta variant will wreak havoc on the African American community if they don’t get vaccinated,” Dunlap said. “It is important to me that people in the African American community know and understand that this virus is going to circulate in our community for a long period of time if we don’t do something about it.”

Numerous groups are canvassing in Mecklenburg County to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The first to do so, Action NC, has knocked on thousands of doors.

College student Essence Winston spent Wednesday afternoon with the group on LaSalle Street. She said she knows firsthand how it feels to be hesitant to get a shot.

“I was one of the ones that didn’t want to get it at all,” she said.

She said historical distrust of the medical system and questions about how the vaccine may affect her kept her on the sidelines. But she did her research and went through with it.

Winston said she is glad she got the vaccine and is going to work hard to convince others to join her.

“I am an African American woman, and we hold a lot of power,” she said. “We can make a difference and make a change.”

Now she’s helping others who may be on the fence.

“Once I did it, I was straight,” she said. “So now I am just trying to get other people on board with me.”

With the highly contagious delta variant lurking, county leaders said her work has never been more important. Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is considering changing its messaging to be more direct about the risks of remaining unvaccinated.

County Commissioner Vilma Leake is pleading for people to “run to the injection sites.”

“It doesn’t hurt,” she said. “If I can take it, you can take it. Please get those injections for longevity of life. We need you.”

Health officials stress the vaccines are free, safe and effective. Between April 4 and May 20, there were around 80,000 people in North Carolina who tested positive for COVID-19, and 99.3% of them were not fully vaccinated.

