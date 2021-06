Since 1936, A Night in Old San Antonio has been an integral part of San Antonio—not only helping to keep San Antonio’s history alive, but also its sense of community. Many volunteers’ families have been involved with the event for generations, and members of the San Antonio Conservation Society, which sponsors and benefits from the Fiesta event, have been working tirelessly to produce the four-night festival for decades. This year, NIOSA runs from June 22 through 25.