Birmingham, AL

FHA aims to make it easier for student loan borrowers to get a mortgage

By Stephen Quinn
ABC 33/40 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced a policy shift designed to make securing a mortgage easier for people with student loans. The FHA will change student loan calculations to factor a student loan borrower's actual monthly payment. The agency had previously assumed the borrower's monthly payment would equal 1% of their total dept. This new policy is designed to make securing a mortgage easier for student loan borrowers, an increasing group of young Americans. Student loan debt has ballooned to $1.7 trillion nationwide.

