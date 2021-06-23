10 French bulldogs stolen from Ohio found in Ottawa County

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A French bulldog breeder from Ohio reported 10 puppies had been stolen and said he found pictures online of the dogs for sale in Ottawa County. The Holmes County Sheriff's Office in Ohio contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Michigan Monday, June 21, 2021. Holmes County deputies asked for help finding dogs that had been stolen from an Ohio breeder. Deputies said an advertisement led them to a 41-year-old mother and 17-year-old daughter in Tallmadge Township who had the 10 dogs, which are worth about $60,000.